MaximBet signs up Nicki Minaj as advisor and global ambassador

US betting and gaming operator MaximBet has agreed a new global partnership with Trinidadian-born female rapper and pop icon Nicki Minaj.

The multi-year deal will see Minaj work with MaximBet on merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences and branding, as the operator looks to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrity and betting.

As part of the business venture, Minaj will also serve as the new creative director of Maxim magazine, special advisor to the MaximBet board, and be actively involved in the company's plans for iGaming.

“I don't think I've ever been prouder of a collaboration,” said Minaj. “Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership. I'm ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big.”

MaximBet is currently live in Colorado, with market access deals in place in 11 additional US states and Canada’s Ontario.

“Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman,” said MaximBet CEO Daniel Graetzer. “Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us.

“She's built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she's applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn't be more excited to be working with her - she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”