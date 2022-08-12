Future Anthem expands board and names new chief product officer

London-based AI and game data specialist Future Anthem has appointed Julie Haddon as a board member and Ian Tibot as chief product officer.

Haddon brings brings a wealth of experience to the board, having most recently served as senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing at the National Football League (NFL).

In addition to her five years at the NFL, Haddon has also held positions and consulting stints at PayPal, Twitter, eBay, DreamWorks, SoFi and Zynga.

Haddon will serve on Future Anthem's board alongside founder and CEO Leigh Nissim and non-executive director Oliver Hansard.

“This is an exciting time to be part of a fast-growing AI and data business,” said Haddon. “Future Anthem is built on firm foundations with a standout executive team and is on an impressive growth trajectory having eclipsed many business milestones.

"I look forward to helping Leigh and the team double down on that rapid progress to help Future Anthem scale as it enters North America.”

Future Anthem has also appointed former William Hill executive Ian Tibot as chief product officer.

“The combination of Future Anthem’s achievements to date, alongside its vision and future ambitions made it an easy decision to join,” said Tibot. “Future Anthem’s must-have, market-leading solutions will allow us to shake up the sports vertical and capitalise on the success in gaming.”

Future Anthem CEO Nissim commented: “Bringing Julie and Ian into the business is a real statement of intent. They are transformational appointments that will enhance our ways of working and are key to realising our expansion plans following our recent investment.

“Julie’s invaluable brand and marketing leadership experience at blue-chip international technology, media and sports organisations will significantly accelerate our roll-out in North America and we now a have a fantastic, well-balanced board with hugely relevant knowledge in a number of key areas.

“Ian’s background fuels our momentum in sports betting – with his addition allowing Future Anthem to lead the charge in personalisation in this area, as we make additional R&D investment to capitalise on the opportunity in sport."

Future Anthem also expects to bring in a new general manager for the Americas, and add multiple roles in its product team following its recent Series A financing led by Bettor Capital.