Moobifun names Jérôme-Olivier Falcon as new CEO

African-facing iGaming platform provider Moobifun has appointed Jérôme-Olivier Falcon as its new chief executive.

Falcon will replace Moobifun co-founder Santiago Mosquera as CEO as the supplier looks to expand its presence in Africa, where it already works with the likes of Mojabet, 1xBet, Africa Millions, Editec, Digitain and BetMojo among others.

“I’m honoured to join Moobifun as CEO and cannot wait to get working on elevating the company to even greater heights,” said Falcon. “Moobifun has rightly earned a stellar reputation thanks to its unrivalled localised knowledge of the African gaming space. An ability to anticipate and meet the needs of gaming, telecom operators and regulators has been achieved through its proprietary technological services.

“Company focus will revolve on asserting leadership by developing our activities in new territories, while simultaneously delivering highly responsible gaming experiences. We’ll achieve this for players, customers and partners by utilising automated and intelligent monitoring tools, from the game, to payments, to acquisition and loyalty marketing."

Falcon is an experienced iGaming executive, having worked for the likes of Unibet, Full Tilt, Chilipoker, Ladbrokes and The Stars Group during his career.

“After co-founding and building Moobifun over a 13 year period, I feel it is the right time to pass the reins to Jerome to steer the business through the next hugely exciting chapter," said Moobifun co-founder Santiago Mosquera. "The company is in a terrific position of strength following the private investment raised and is a true leader in gaming technology solutions in Africa.

"Jérôme-O Falcon has a wealth of experience from his ante and post-regulation career in mature markets, as well as his achievements with premium gaming operators like Unibet, Ladbrokes and Stars Group.”