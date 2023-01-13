This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

888 begins search for new CFO to replace Yariv Dafna

13th January 2023 9:24 am GMT

888 Holdings has confirmed that its chief financial officer and executive director Yariv Dafna will step down from his role at the end of March.

Dafna will leave the company following publication of 888’s final results for 2022, with the company’s Board now commencing a search to identify a successor.

“The Board and I would like to thank Yariv for the contribution he has made to 888 including playing a crucial role in the completion of our transformational combination with William Hill and leading the recent successful financing of 888's external debt,” said 888 Holdings chief executive Itai Pazner. “On behalf of everyone at 888, I wish him the very the best in his future endeavours.”

Dafna was appointed as 888’s finance chief in November 2020 to replace long-serving CFO Aviad Kobrine.

In a post-close trading update also released Friday, 888 reported a 3 per cent fall in revenue to £1.85bn in 2022, with growth in retail offsetting a decline online.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 4.67 per cent lower at 89.14 pence per share in London Friday morning.

