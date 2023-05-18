Tjärnström resigns as chief executive of Kindred Group

Kindred Group chief executive Henrik Tjärnström has resigned from the company with immediate effect after almost 13 years in the role.

He has served as the company’s chief executive since 2010, when he was promoted from chief financial officer to succeed Petter Nylander.

Tjärnström announced his resignation late Wednesday (17 May) and will be replaced on an interim basis by Nils Anden, Kindred Group’s chief commercial officer.

“I look very much forward to working closely with our board of directors, the executive management team and all employees to achieve the goals of Kindred,” said Andén.

“I re-joined Kindred in 2020 as its chief commercial officer, after having had positions within Kindred between 2006 and 2016 as head of poker, head of established markets and chief marketing officer for the Unibet brand. I have a strong belief in our organisation and the business models that have made this company so successful and am more confident than ever in Kindred’s potential.”

Kindred Group chairman Evert Carlsson commented: “Henrik has been at the helm through many important milestones passed by Kindred and has undoubtedly put his mark in both the history of the company and the industry.

“Thus, on behalf of the board of directors and all shareholders I would like to thank Henrik for his valuable contributions to the success of Kindred throughout the years he has led the company and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

“The board of directors is equally pleased and excited to appoint Nils Andén as interim CEO,” he added. “Nils is naturally very knowledgeable about the operations of Kindred, having worked with Henrik in the executive management team of Kindred. The board of directors deems that Nils is ideally suited to assume this role in these pivotal times for Kindred.”

Tjärnström's resignation follows the announcement earlier this week that CFO Johan Wilsby will leave the company by the end of this year, as well as last month's launch of a strategic review to consider Kindred's future.

Shares in Kindred Group Plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) closed 0.32 per cent lower at SEK126.45 per share in Stockholm Wednesday, prior to this announcement.