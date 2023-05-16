This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kindred begins search for new CFO to replace Wilsby

16th May 2023 7:56 am GMT
Kindred Group
Pragmatic Solutions

Kindred Group CFO Johan Wilsby is stepping down after almost three years in the role.

Wilsby will step down as chief financial officer later this year and a search for his replacement is currently underway.

“Kindred is a dynamic company and Johan has been instrumental in developing the Group’s corporate function, the strategic execution, as well and contributing to the Executive leadership team,” said chief executive Henrik Tjärnström.

“He has also been a very appreciated colleague and shown leadership and integrity during challenging times. I want to thank Johan for his contributions and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

No reason was given for Wilsby’s planned departure, which follows last month’s launch of a strategic review to consider all potential options for the company, including a merger, sale or other strategic transaction.

Shares in Kindred Group Plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) closed 0.63 per cent higher at SEK126.80 per share in Stockholm Monday, just off their 52-week high of SEK129.00 per share set on 9 May.

