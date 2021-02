Pragmatic Play’s bingo network has made significant strides in 2020, with a new study commissioned by HowAboutBingo.com showing average player numbers across the network more than doubling in the last four months of the year

The addition of PlayOJO to Pragmatic Play’s bingo network has powered the emerging bingo supplier to parity with Entain’s ElectraWorks network, which is home to brands such as Ladbrokes Bingo, Coral Bingo and Foxy Bingo.

“The growth is significant,” says Wayne Howe, [...]