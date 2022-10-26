This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Pragmatic Play rolls out online bingo content to bet365

26th October 2022 11:01 am GMT
Greentube

iGaming supplier Pragmatic Play has launched its online bingo content with leading operator bet365.

Following an agreement to provide its slot portfolio to the operator in May, Pragmatic Play’s bingo product has  now gone live in the UK and bet365’s global market, with others markets to follow in the near future.

The rollout includes 90 and 75 ball bingo, Drop Pots and the seasonal Pumpkin Blast, in addition to upcoming release Diamond Dazzle.

“Partnering with a powerhouse like bet365 represents a considerable milestone in our development of the sector,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of bingo Claire McDaid. “We are honoured that such a highly regarded and reputable brand has joined the Pragmatic Play Bingo network.

“Now proudly supplying both Slots and Bingo to one of the most renowned names in the business is a crucial strengthening of our standing as a multi-vertical provider. The opportunity to place our games in front of a huge number of new players is an incredible boost to our global growth ambitions and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

A bet365 spokesperson added: “Pragmatic Play’s breadth of content needs little introduction to today’s discerning players and as such, we’re delighted to be able to offer its Bingo portfolio as well as its Slots. bet365 offers a first-class betting and gambling entertainment experience and the new Bingo suite at our disposal fits in perfectly with the quality that we provide to our players.”

Related Tags
bet365 Bingo iGaming Pragmatic Play United Kingdom
Related Articles

Pragmatic Play opens new Malta headquarters

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more

Pragmatic Solutions adds Sportradar sportsbook to iGaming platform

GI Games Round-up: Light & Wonder, NeoGames, Yggdrasil and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Light & Wonder and more

Pragmatic Solutions takes Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar online in Germany

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Nolimit City, Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO and more

Gaming Corps appoints Victoria Bonner as chief marketing officer

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, iSoftBet, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Lightning Box, Nolimit City, SoftSwiss and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
SiGMA
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution