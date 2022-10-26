Pragmatic Play rolls out online bingo content to bet365

iGaming supplier Pragmatic Play has launched its online bingo content with leading operator bet365.

Following an agreement to provide its slot portfolio to the operator in May, Pragmatic Play’s bingo product has now gone live in the UK and bet365’s global market, with others markets to follow in the near future.

The rollout includes 90 and 75 ball bingo, Drop Pots and the seasonal Pumpkin Blast, in addition to upcoming release Diamond Dazzle.

“Partnering with a powerhouse like bet365 represents a considerable milestone in our development of the sector,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of bingo Claire McDaid. “We are honoured that such a highly regarded and reputable brand has joined the Pragmatic Play Bingo network.

“Now proudly supplying both Slots and Bingo to one of the most renowned names in the business is a crucial strengthening of our standing as a multi-vertical provider. The opportunity to place our games in front of a huge number of new players is an incredible boost to our global growth ambitions and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

A bet365 spokesperson added: “Pragmatic Play’s breadth of content needs little introduction to today’s discerning players and as such, we’re delighted to be able to offer its Bingo portfolio as well as its Slots. bet365 offers a first-class betting and gambling entertainment experience and the new Bingo suite at our disposal fits in perfectly with the quality that we provide to our players.”