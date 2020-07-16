1X2 Network expands account management team

Online casino games developer 1X2 Network has appointed Rory Kimber as head of account management.

Kimber joins the developer from NetEnt, where he served as senior account manager over the last year, having previously held account management roles at Red Tiger.

Kimber has been tasked with heading up the account management team at 1X2 Network and its subsidiaries 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio, taking the lead on commercial projects such as its Branded Megaways product.

“I am delighted to welcome Rory to the company and for him to lead our Account Management team into what is a hugely exciting period for the business and our 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio brands,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid.

“Branded Megaways is our latest innovation and we have plenty more in the pipeline. Rory will play a key role in introducing our products, games and services to new and existing partners as we look to establish 1X2 Network as a tier one provider in markets around the world.”

Commenting on his appointment, Kimber said: “1X2 Network has been riding an incredible wave of success in recent months and I am honoured to join the team at what is a hugely exciting time for the business following a run of game launches and the introduction of Branded Megaways.

“I look forward to bringing my experience and knowledge to the 1X2 Network table and to contribute to the continued growth and success the company is on track to enjoy over the coming months and years.”