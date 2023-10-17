This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

1X2 Network expands Bragg Gaming partnership

17th October 2023 6:44 am GMT

Casino games provider 1X2 Network has expanded its online casino platform through a new agreement with Bragg Gaming.

The deal will see 1X2 Network aggregate a range of new content from Bragg Studios, as well as from partner studios under the Powered by Bragg program.

This will see the addition of numerous studios to 1X2 Network’s third-party offering, including Blue Guru, Atomic Slot Lab, BluBeri, Indigo Magic, and King Show Games.

“We are delighted to have strengthened our partnership with the 1X2 Network, and we’re excited to see our portfolio of innovative and entertaining games made available to their client base,” said Bragg Gaming director of content marketing Niklas Mravlje.

1X2 Network commercial director Chris Loftus added: “We are thrilled to add even more content from Bragg Gaming Group to our platform, and the addition of these new games from such a range of studios reinforces our commitment to offering the very best gaming experiences not only via our in-house production outfits, but through a plethora of third party integrations as well.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) closed 4.51 per cent lower at CAD$5.93 per share in Toronto Monday.

Related Tags
1X2 Network Bragg Gaming Bragg Studios Casino iGaming Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

1X2 Network set for US debut after Michigan licence approval

1X2 Network expands UK presence with Sky Betting and Gaming

1X2 Network promotes Chris Reid to director of accounts

A taxing problem: Hong Kong’s special football betting duty

Switzerland adds 64 new domains to iGaming blacklist

1X2 Network names former Entain head of slots as CPO

1X2 Network expands portfolio with Arcade Games launch

1X2 Network secures Ontario license

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

Kevin Reid promoted to CEO of 1X2 Network

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

1X2 Network names new head of business development and marketing

Greentube
BRAGG Studios
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution