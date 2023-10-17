1X2 Network expands Bragg Gaming partnership

Casino games provider 1X2 Network has expanded its online casino platform through a new agreement with Bragg Gaming.

The deal will see 1X2 Network aggregate a range of new content from Bragg Studios, as well as from partner studios under the Powered by Bragg program.

This will see the addition of numerous studios to 1X2 Network’s third-party offering, including Blue Guru, Atomic Slot Lab, BluBeri, Indigo Magic, and King Show Games.

“We are delighted to have strengthened our partnership with the 1X2 Network, and we’re excited to see our portfolio of innovative and entertaining games made available to their client base,” said Bragg Gaming director of content marketing Niklas Mravlje.

1X2 Network commercial director Chris Loftus added: “We are thrilled to add even more content from Bragg Gaming Group to our platform, and the addition of these new games from such a range of studios reinforces our commitment to offering the very best gaming experiences not only via our in-house production outfits, but through a plethora of third party integrations as well.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) closed 4.51 per cent lower at CAD$5.93 per share in Toronto Monday.