Red Tiger debuts slots in Estonia with Betsson’s Betsafe

3rd August 2020 10:21 am GMT
NetEnt-owned casino game developer Red Tiger has entered the regulated Estonian iGaming market for the first time through Betsson’s Betsafe brand.

The deal gives Betsafe exclusive access to 20 of Red Tiger’s most popular games for a six month period, including titles such as Dynamite Riches, Mystery Reels and Piggy Riches MegawaysT.

The launch with Betsafe follows successful collaborations between the operator and the supplier in the UK and Nordics.

“We have a great existing relationship with Betsafe and are delighted to be expanding into Estonia with them,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “It is a vibrant market that offers plenty of potential and we’re looking forward to seeing how players take to our games and jackpots.”

Betsafe commercial director Kaido Ulejev said: “We are very familiar with Red Tiger’s products and have enjoyed a great relationship with its team in recent years. I’m sure Estonia will be a similar story and am excited to be launching their games for our players there.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET_B) were trading at SEK76.50 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.

Related Tags
Betsafe Betsson Estonia NetEnt Red Tiger
