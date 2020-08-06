This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Betsson launches new SuperCasino brand in Estonia

6th August 2020 8:44 am GMT
Betsson
NetEnt

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson Group has launched its new SuperCasino.ee brand in Estonia’s regulated iGaming market.

Complementing the operator’s existing Betsafe brand, the new Pay & Play site offers Estonian players a range of online slot games, live casino tables, as well as sports betting.

Kaido Ulejev, Betsson’s commercial director for Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (CEECA), said that launching a new brand in Estonia alongside Betsafe was the next logical development for the operator’s multi-brand, multi-market strategy.

“We understood that even in a relatively small market such as Estonia, our consumers form part of different segments,” said Ulejev. “These segments are unique, and we needed to launch a new brand in order to address a different segment group. The idea behind SuperCasino is to provide simple, accessible entertainment in the best way possible.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.59 per cent lower at SEK67.90 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Betsafe Betsson Casino Estonia SuperCasino
Related Videos
Related Articles

Red Tiger debuts slots in Estonia with Betsson’s Betsafe

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

Betsson confirms acquisition of 70% stake in Colombia’s Colbet

Online casino drives record second quarter for Betsson

Betsson seals first football sponsorship deal with UD Ibiza

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

Betsson secures landmark US sports betting deal

Betsafe prepares for Kenya launch with new sponsorship deals

Former Paddy Power chief joins Betsson board

Betsson to distribute €37m to shareholders through share redemption

Betsson to challenge Swedish regulatory ruling

Swedish regulator issues penalty to Betsson while Bethard sees penalty reduced

Sweden’s leading operators propose safer gambling measures

Betsafe expands Lithuanian platform with Superlotto Games deal

IBIA signs cooperation deal with Dutch iGaming association SSV

Evolution Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games