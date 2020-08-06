Betsson launches new SuperCasino brand in Estonia

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson Group has launched its new SuperCasino.ee brand in Estonia’s regulated iGaming market.

Complementing the operator’s existing Betsafe brand, the new Pay & Play site offers Estonian players a range of online slot games, live casino tables, as well as sports betting.

Kaido Ulejev, Betsson’s commercial director for Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (CEECA), said that launching a new brand in Estonia alongside Betsafe was the next logical development for the operator’s multi-brand, multi-market strategy.

“We understood that even in a relatively small market such as Estonia, our consumers form part of different segments,” said Ulejev. “These segments are unique, and we needed to launch a new brand in order to address a different segment group. The idea behind SuperCasino is to provide simple, accessible entertainment in the best way possible.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.59 per cent lower at SEK67.90 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.