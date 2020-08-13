Evolution Gaming expands US presence with PointsBet deal

Stockholm-listed Evolution Gaming has agreed a deal to roll out its live casino games with US sports betting operator PointsBet.

PointsBet is currently operational in New Jersey, Indiana and Iowa, and is expected to launch its online casino platform later this year, including a range of live dealer games from Evolution.

“We are thrilled to partner with Evolution Gaming to launch live casino technology in US jurisdictions, where we plan to offer our proprietary online casino platform,” said PointsBet chief innovation officer Seth Young. “The addition of Evolution Live Casino extends the appeal of PointsBet’s premium product in the rapidly growing US market.”

Evolution opened its first US live casino studio in New Jersey in August 2018, with a second Evolution studio icurrently under construction in Pennsylvania and expected to go live during the second half of this year. A third studio in Michigan is scheduled for launch next year.

“Evolution’s Live Casino portfolio offers PointsBet a rich mix of world-leading online live casino games including classic table games, online poker variants that are big favourites with US players, and our new generation of award-winning, record-breaking game show games,” said Evolution Gaming chief commercial officer Sebastian Johannisson.

“In addition, PointsBet will have the option of exclusively branded dedicated tables and environments, should they require these.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading up 2.39 per cent at SEK618.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday, while shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed down 0.80 per cent at AUD$6.19 in Sydney earlier today.