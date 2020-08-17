Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network pays out more than €30m

Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming has revealed that it has paid out more than €30m through its progressive jackpot network so far this year.

The supplier recently paid out €1.65m via its Major Millions progressive slot to a UK-based player at Spin Casino, the seventh millionaire to be made on the network this year.

“We are absolutely thrilled for our winner, who has become a millionaire overnight,” said a UK spokesperson for Spin Casino. “Microgaming’s Major Millions has always been a popular game and we are delighted that the new five-reel version is proving similarly so with our customers.”

The win marks the third seven-figure jackpot generated on Major Millions this year, following another €1.65m in March and a €1.20m jackpot in June.

Other notable payouts this year include four multi-million euro jackpot wins on Microgaming’s Mega Moolah, plus a trio of wins in May across Atlantean Treasures: Mega Moolah and Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah.

“With total lifetime payouts exceeding €1.2bn, Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network has had an outstanding year to date, driven by a number of new game releases, including Wheel of Wishes, Atlantean Treasures and Absolootly Mad,” said Microgaming CEO John Coleman.

“We look forward to building on this momentum over the coming months, hosting more feature-rich games that feed into our leading jackpots, which have paid out over €115m across 2,571,389 jackpots so far this year - that's more than eight payouts every minute on average.”

Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network will soon be expanded with the release of new progressive titles, including All41 Studios’ Book of Atem: WowPot, Triple Edge Studios’ Sisters of Oz: WowPot, Stormcraft Studios’ Fortunium Gold: Mega Moolah, Just For The Win’s Juicy Joker: Mega Moolah, and Slingshot Studios’ African Legends.