This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

William Hill expands US live casino with Evolution

9th October 2020 11:08 am GMT
Red Tiger

Shares in Evolution hit a new 52-week Friday after the live dealer specialist announced a new partnership with William Hill in the United States.

The deal will see Evolution supply its live casino services to William Hill across regulated US markets, beginning with a rollout in New Jersey from its Atlantic City studio.

“We are very proud to have been selected by William Hill US,” said Evolution chief executive of Malta and chief commercial officer Johan Nordstrom. “Our live casino solutions have been instrumental in helping to make William Hill’s live casino a stand-out offering in regulated European markets.

“We very much look forward to achieving the same high levels of success for William Hill in the United States.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) set a new 52-week high of SEK737.60 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, while shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were trading marginally higher at 280.50 pence per share in London.

Leading US casino operator Caesars Entertainment has agreed a £2.9bn deal to acquire William Hill at 272.00 pence per share.

Related Tags
Evolution Evolution Gaming Live Casino New Jersey United States William Hill
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

Gaming Realms stakes it all on Slingo

Scientific Games brings in Tim Throsby to strengthen board of directors

Sportradar expands into Mississippi with Pearl River Resort deal

UK competition authority to investigate Evolution-NetEnt merger

Evolution Gaming agrees reseller deal for African expansion

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Nolimit City, Gamzix and more

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

Finnplay powers Princess Casino iGaming launch in Romania

Fast Track enhances player engagement with BlueRibbon partnership

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, DreamTech, Booongo and more

Evolution signs live casino deal with BetMGM brands across the US

Sporttrade partners Twin River to enter NJ sports betting market

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Nolimit City, Lightning Box and more

Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games