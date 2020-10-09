William Hill expands US live casino with Evolution

Shares in Evolution hit a new 52-week Friday after the live dealer specialist announced a new partnership with William Hill in the United States.

The deal will see Evolution supply its live casino services to William Hill across regulated US markets, beginning with a rollout in New Jersey from its Atlantic City studio.

“We are very proud to have been selected by William Hill US,” said Evolution chief executive of Malta and chief commercial officer Johan Nordstrom. “Our live casino solutions have been instrumental in helping to make William Hill’s live casino a stand-out offering in regulated European markets.

“We very much look forward to achieving the same high levels of success for William Hill in the United States.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) set a new 52-week high of SEK737.60 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, while shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were trading marginally higher at 280.50 pence per share in London.

Leading US casino operator Caesars Entertainment has agreed a £2.9bn deal to acquire William Hill at 272.00 pence per share.