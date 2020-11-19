Red Tiger enters Pennsylvania iGaming market

NetEnt-owned developer Red Tiger has rolled out its games in Pennsylvania for the first time with licensed operated Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

The games will be provided under NetEnt’s Pennsylvania supplier license to RSI’s BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands, with the initial rollout including titles such as Gonzo’s Quest MegaWays and Cash Volt, to be followed by some of Red Tiger’s most popular seasonal titles.

“We are excited to partner with NetEnt Group to be the first online operator in Pennsylvania to bring these top-quality Red Tiger casino games to our players,” said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive. “To also be the first to debut Red Tiger slots in the US is thrilling, and we have no doubt that these already proven online casino games will quickly become favorites for our players.”

Brian Kraft, NetEnt vice president commercial, Americas, added: “We’re proud to have reached this milestone of entering the US market with Red Tiger content, particularly while working to deliver the project in such an accelerated fashion. This progress really demonstrates the capabilities of NetEnt Group.

“Given the success we’ve had with NetEnt games I expect this important addition to further strengthen our position as market leader in the US and we’re delighted to be launching with Rush Street Interactive, a market leader in their own right. Looking ahead, we will aim to expand Red Tiger games into further regulated states in the coming months.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading 1.73 per cent lower at SEK85.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.