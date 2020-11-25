Optimove expands platform with BlueRibbon’s gamification solution

CRM marketing specialist Optimove is expanding its platform capabilities through a new partnership with BlueRibbon.

The BlueRibbon integration will allow Optimove's operator partners to create custom jackpot campaigns to increase player engagement, loyalty and retention.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Optimove as we share their vision of providing operators with best-in-class marketing solutions that deliver real and unique value,” said BlueRibbon co-founder and chief marketing officer Dan Fischer. “In the current environment, iGaming operators are constantly seeking out new ways to capture players’ attention, and we believe that our jackpot solution will deliver in spades.

“With BlueRibbon, operators can further take advantage of the player data they have, to deliver personalized marketing campaigns that keep the player experience fresh and exciting through attainable winnings.”

Optimove vice president of strategic partnerships, Yuval Shefler, added: “BlueRibbon’s gamification solution is a great complement to our platform. Their innovative approach to jackpot marketing campaigns will allow our users to build smarter, more effective jackpot promotions that are uniquely tailored to every player’s behaviors and preferences.

“We always aspire to expand the value we bring for our clients, whether it is developing new product capabilities or partnering with leading solution providers, as is the case with BlueRibbon.”