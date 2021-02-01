PokerStars launches online poker in Michigan

Flutter Entertainment-owned PokerStars has become the first operator to launch online poker in Michigan’s newly regulated iGaming market.

The launch follows receipt of regulatory approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) last Friday, allowing PokerStars and its partner Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians to launch online poker.

This has been followed by the launch of the FOX Bet Sportsbook and Stars Casino online offering in Michigan.

“The key differentiators for us have always been our valued partnership with the FOX Corporation and the strength of our industry leading FOX Bet Super 6 product combined with the PokerStars business and we plan to lean into these unique assets as we launch in Michigan,” said FOX Bet CEO Kip Levin.

“Behind FOX Bet Sportsbook, PokerStars and Stars Casino, customers create one account for all three apps, unlocking a wide variety of exciting and entertaining options to supercharge the experience for our Michigan audience.”

The MGCB has also approved Greektown Casino and partner Penn Sports Interactive/Barstool to launch iGaming later today, with Greektown having launched online sports betting through the Barstool Sportsbook on 22 January.

“We welcome the addition of Odawa Casino, Poker Stars, Fox Bet and Barstool Casino to Michigan’s growing online gaming and sports wagering market,” said MGCB executive director Richard Kalm. “Their participation will generate revenue to support education, tribal communities and the city of Detroit.”

Odawa and Greektown will be the 9th and 10th land-based casino operators to provide both online gaming and sports betting in Michigan.

Currently, eight casinos and providers are authorized to offer both forms of online wagering in the state, with the Lac Vieux Desert Tribe and provider PointsBet only offering online sports betting.

A law permitting multijurisdictional poker was recently signed in Michigan, but is not yet in effect and cannot begin until agreements are negotiated with other states.