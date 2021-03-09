This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Entain extends Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform deal

9th March 2021 8:05 am GMT
Scientific Games
NetEnt

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has secured a new three-year contract extension with leading betting and gaming operator Entain.

Scientific Games will continue to provide its OpenGaming content aggregation platform to the operator’s leading brands through to 2024, offering access to an extensive library of over 3000 iGaming titles from leading studios.

This will be supplemented by cutting-edge player features such as free-rounds and missions and responsible gaming tools.

“Over a number of years, OpenGaming has been a key component of our online gaming offer, helping to establish it as the world’s biggest and best casino portfolio,” said Entain chief product officer Valery Gelfman. “Extending our partnership with Scientific Games will enable us to continue to build our market share in regulated markets in Europe and beyond.

“We’re committed to OpenGaming and look forward to delivering even more exciting content to our ever-increasing player base.”

Scientific Games was a key partner in helping Entain’s brands relaunch into Germany in accordance with the toleration regime and in preparation for the new regulations due later this year. The supplier will also continue to support Entain’s push within regulated markets including Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK.

“Entain is a hugely important customer of ours and we’re delighted the group has entrusted OpenGaming for a further three years,” said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of gaming for SG Digital. “We have an extensive roadmap of exciting new titles that Entain brands will receive over the coming months through our content aggregation platform.

“With the robust regulatory tools that are embedded within OpenGaming, we’re in the perfect position to provide valuable support for Entain as the group grows its reach within regulated markets.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.19 per cent lower at $46.20 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.92 per cent lower at 1,404.00 pence per share in London early Tuesday morning.

