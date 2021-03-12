Betfred partners Future Anthem to improve customer experience

British bookmaker Betfred has engaged game data specialist Future Anthem to bring additional real time utility and insights to its online platform.

The partnership will enable Betfred.com to improve its player experience by leveraging anonymised game data to provide players with a more tailored experience, with personalised game recommendations in CRM campaigns and later onsite.

The partnership will see Future Anthem help Betfred surface and action insights into players' journeys and behaviours in games.

“We continue to invest in our core platforms and technologies, in order to offer the best customer experience to our players,” said Betfred Digital managing director Rakesh Chablani. “Taking advantage of Future Anthem's existing technology, AI models, and experienced staff, under the guidance and leadership of our strong in-house data team, enables us to satisfy more of our objectives in a shorter timeframe.”

Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim said: “Working with a customer-orientated organisation such as Betfred brings out the best in our Game Data Science - our behavioural models are a great addition to the Betfred.com customer journey with automated recommendations that improve the player experience for everyone. We’re excited to be working with Betfred’s team on this journey.”