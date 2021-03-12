This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery

Betfred partners Future Anthem to improve customer experience

12th March 2021 8:16 am GMT
Betfred
NetEnt

British bookmaker Betfred has engaged game data specialist Future Anthem to bring additional real time utility and insights to its online platform.

The partnership will enable Betfred.com to improve its player experience by leveraging anonymised game data to provide players with a more tailored experience, with personalised game recommendations in CRM campaigns and later onsite.

The partnership will see Future Anthem help Betfred surface and action insights into players' journeys and behaviours in games. 

“We continue to invest in our core platforms and technologies, in order to offer the best customer experience to our players,” said Betfred Digital managing director Rakesh Chablani. “Taking advantage of Future Anthem's existing technology, AI models, and experienced staff, under the guidance and leadership of our strong in-house data team, enables us to satisfy more of our objectives in a shorter timeframe.”

Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim said: “Working with a customer-orientated organisation such as Betfred brings out the best in our Game Data Science - our behavioural models are a great addition to the Betfred.com customer journey with automated recommendations that improve the player experience for everyone. We’re excited to be working with Betfred’s team on this journey.”

Related Tags
Betfred Casino CRM Data Analytics Future Anthem iGaming United Kingdom
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Betfred Sports partners MLB’s Colorado Rockies

Betfred agrees title sponsorship of rugby league’s Challenge Cup

Phumelela shares to be delisted as company break-up continues

Wind Creek Bethlehem opens retail sportsbook with Betfred

SG Digital appoints new SVP to drive US expansion

Online dominates Colorado sports betting market in August

Betfred launches online sportsbook in Colorado and Iowa

Betfred bids to acquire South Africa’s Phumelela

Betfred extends sponsorship of World Snooker Championship

Pala Interactive powers new iGaming platform for Wind Creek in Pennsylvania

Betfred enters Las Vegas sportsbook market

Denver Broncos sign up BetMGM as latest sports betting partner

Scientific Games powers Betfred sportsbook launch in Colorado

Betfred signs as an official partner of the Denver Broncos

Design Works Gaming partners Betfred for UK market debut

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global