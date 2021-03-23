BetMGM Poker launches in Michigan

US iGaming and sports betting operator BetMGM has expanded its product portfolio in Michigan with the launch of online poker.

Michigan joins New Jersey as the second US state where BetMGM Poker is available, powered by Entain’s partypoker US network.

The introduction of online poker in the state follows the January launch of BetMGM's online sportsbook and casino in Michigan.

“The launch of BetMGM Poker in Michigan fully rounds out our premier gaming portfolio in the state,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “BetMGM's sports betting and casino offerings have been met with incredible early success in Michigan and we're thrilled to provide players with another exciting gaming option.”

BetMGM Poker features a number of poker variants, signature poker tournaments such as the popular partypoker US Network Progressive Knockout Bounty Online Series, and cash-games of all buy-in levels.

“The demand for online poker in Michigan was made clear by players across the state,” said BetMGM director of poker Ray Stefanelli. “BetMGM Poker is proud to offer them a seat at our tables and we're confident that BetMGM Michigan customers will enjoy an engaging, reliable and fun poker experience.”

BetMGM is the second online poker operator to go live in Michigan following the launch of Flutter Entertainment’s PokerStars brand at the end of January.