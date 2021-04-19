This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

32Red player wins £15.2m via Microgaming’s WowPot progressive jackpot

19th April 2021 6:41 am GMT
A 32Red Casino player in the UK has scooped the first ever Mega win on Microgaming’s WowPot progressive jackpot.

The player won £15.2m (€17.5m) after placing a £0.80 bet with Kindred’s 32Red brand on the Book of Atem: WowPot slot game.

The jackpot payout marks the biggest WowPot win to date, eclipsing the €1.1m win triggered on Sisters of Oz: WowPot in March, and is also the third largest award in the history of Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network.

Launched network-wide last September 2020, Egyptian-themed Book of Atem: WowPot was created exclusively for Microgaming by All41 Studios and was the second title to feature the four-tiered WowPot jackpot.

A total of €23m has since been awarded through the game across all jackpot tiers, with one winner scooping a jackpot of €998,876 last month. 

“What a phenomenal win - our third largest ever and the first Mega to drop on WowPot,” said Microgaming CEO John Coleman. “Congratulations to the winning player, and of course to 32Red and Kindred Group, who have been such brilliant partners of Microgaming over the years.

“I’d also like to thank All41 Studios for developing Book of Atem: WowPot, and Alchemy Gaming for playing a key role in building our WowPot jackpot. Here’s to many more wins together.”

The jackpot also marks a record win across Kindred Group and its nine brands.

“We’re overjoyed for our player, first and foremost,” said Kindred Group UK general manager Neil Banbury. “Congrats on this incredible win. Well done to Microgaming, too, for delivering the industry’s leading range of progressive jackpot games. WowPot comes with a cracking set of games and is now on par with Mega Moolah as one of the big hitters.”

Kindred Group chief product officer Erik Bäcklund added: “This WowPot jackpot was first launched in February 2020 and has been building in size and popularity. We've been on the edge of our seats for a long time now, waiting for this huge jackpot to be won - and now it has. It feels like the entire company is celebrating with this lucky person.”

