Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
SkillOnNet partners Caesars to launch PlayOJO brand in New Jersey

26th May 2021 9:05 am GMT
SkillonNet
Evolution

SkillOnNet has entered into a market access deal with casino operator Caesars Entertainment to launch its PlayOJO brand online in New Jersey.

The agreement will see SkillOnNet debut its PlayOJO brand on its own proprietary software to players in the Garden State, pending regulatory approval.

“This is a milestone opportunity for SkillOnNet. We have seen the immense growth in New Jersey and very successful iGaming launches in other US states,” said SkillOnNet head of corporate development Maor Nutkevitch. “PlayOJO offers an unrivalled gaming experience with a huge game portfolio and focus on safe and fair gambling.

“We are confident that launching this casino focused challenger brand at this stage of the market evolution will allow us to build a meaningful market share within a few years of operation.”

Earlier this month LeoVegas also secured a market access deal with Caesars to launch its flagship brand in New Jersey. Other brands operating in the market under Caesars' licences include Caesarscasino.com, Harrahscasino.com, WSOP.com, WynnBet.com and 888.

Caesars Entertainment iGaming New Jersey PlayOJO SkillOnNet United States
