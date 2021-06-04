This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

EveryMatrix opens new game development studio in Florida

4th June 2021 9:11 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming software provider EveryMatrix has opened its first game development studio in the United States with the launch of Armadillo Studios in Miami.

Based at EveryMatrix’s US headquarters in Florida, Armadillo Studios will develop online casino games for the US market based on market-specific game logic and player preferences.

The studio will be headed up by CEO Razvan Haiduc, who joined EveryMartrix’s payments division in 2019 from iSoftBet, and has since served in multiple management roles across the company.

He will be supported by chief operating officer David Stoveld, who has worked for the likes of Scientific Games, NetEnt, Yggdrasil and Kalamba Games.

“The US market holds a lot of promises, and I am sure that investing in this direction is the right move for us," said Haiduc. “Armadillo’s games will bring loads of excitement and entertainment to casino aficionados across states.

“Dave and I will be building the American Dream together along with Erik and the rest of the team at our US headquarters in Miami later this summer.”

EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes commented: “We’re more than happy to contribute to US gaming culture with a wide portfolio of casino games which will be managed entirely by our team in Miami. Having Razvan and Dave in the studio’s management team brings us confidence that we can be a leading casino supplier in the US market by 2023.”

The studio launch follows EveryMatrix's recent investment in Lady Luck Games, a Swedish games studio which is set to list on NASDAQ First North Growth Market later this month.

“I have seen the need for American focused games for years, and I am happy that EveryMatrix responds to the market’s call,” said EveryMatrix president of Americas Erik Nyman. “I am very excited that David Stoveld, who I worked with in the past will be the creative lead and Razvan managing these efforts. It is a great pleasure having them here in our US headquarters close to our customers.”

Related Tags
Armadillo Studios Casino EveryMatrix Florida iGaming Slots United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

EveryMatrix acquires stake in Lady Luck Games

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play and more

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

GI Games Round-up: 888, Leander Studios, DWG and more

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

EveryMatrix brings in Staffan Cnattingius to head up Latin America expansion

GI Games Integrations: BGaming, Print Studios, Hacksaw Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

EveryMatrix: the bigger picture of bonuses in iGaming

GI Games Round-up: Stakelogic, Spearhead, Push Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, IGT, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind, Stakelogic, BF Games and more

BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Scientific Games
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution