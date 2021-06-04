EveryMatrix opens new game development studio in Florida

iGaming software provider EveryMatrix has opened its first game development studio in the United States with the launch of Armadillo Studios in Miami.

Based at EveryMatrix’s US headquarters in Florida, Armadillo Studios will develop online casino games for the US market based on market-specific game logic and player preferences.

The studio will be headed up by CEO Razvan Haiduc, who joined EveryMartrix’s payments division in 2019 from iSoftBet, and has since served in multiple management roles across the company.

He will be supported by chief operating officer David Stoveld, who has worked for the likes of Scientific Games, NetEnt, Yggdrasil and Kalamba Games.

“The US market holds a lot of promises, and I am sure that investing in this direction is the right move for us," said Haiduc. “Armadillo’s games will bring loads of excitement and entertainment to casino aficionados across states.

“Dave and I will be building the American Dream together along with Erik and the rest of the team at our US headquarters in Miami later this summer.”

EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes commented: “We’re more than happy to contribute to US gaming culture with a wide portfolio of casino games which will be managed entirely by our team in Miami. Having Razvan and Dave in the studio’s management team brings us confidence that we can be a leading casino supplier in the US market by 2023.”

The studio launch follows EveryMatrix's recent investment in Lady Luck Games, a Swedish games studio which is set to list on NASDAQ First North Growth Market later this month.

“I have seen the need for American focused games for years, and I am happy that EveryMatrix responds to the market’s call,” said EveryMatrix president of Americas Erik Nyman. “I am very excited that David Stoveld, who I worked with in the past will be the creative lead and Razvan managing these efforts. It is a great pleasure having them here in our US headquarters close to our customers.”