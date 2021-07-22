This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play seals 32Red live casino deal

22nd July 2021 9:45 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with Kindred Group-owned operator 32Red to include the supply of its live casino products.

The new deal builds on the recent launch of Pragmatic Play's slot portfolio on 32Red, with the supplier now introducing its live casino games to the operator's players, including titles such as Mega Wheel, Roulette and One Blackjack.

“The popularity of our range of live casino titles continues to grow and be recognised by important operators like 32Red,” said Pragmatic Play VP of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheswari. “Broadcast from our outstanding studio, we’re sure the quality of our output will be warmly welcomed by a new group of players. They’ll be getting an unforgettable Live Dealer experience and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver it.”

32Red commercial operations manager Adam Newnham added: “We know what we’re getting with Pragmatic Play having already forged a successful partnership with them and we’re looking forward to a seamless rollout of the Live Casino content.

“We’re committed to providing the very best experiences for our players and the likes of Mega Wheel and its accompanying products are going to allow us to continue to do just that.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 1.85 per cent higher at SEK148.50 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

