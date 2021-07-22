High 5 Games partners Penn National to enter Pennsylvania iGaming market

New York-based gaming supplier and operator High 5 Games is expanding its B2C operations into Pennsylvania through a market access agreement with Penn National Gaming.

The multi-year partnership will allow High 5 to establish itself as an operator in the state with High5Casino.com, which provides players with proprietary content from High 5 Games alongside titles from third-party providers.

“As we continue to focus on expanding into every regulated market in the United States, our strategic partnership with Penn National Gaming is instrumental in introducing the High 5 Casino experience to a world of new players,” said High 5 Games CEO Tony Singer.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership, and we look forward to announcing more multi-year access agreements in other states soon.”

High 5 is already a licensed iGaming supplier in the United States in New Jersey and Michigan, and also operates High5Casino.com under a Malta license.