Tipico enters New Jersey iGaming market with casino launch

Sports betting operator Tipico has expanded its online offering in New Jersey with the launch of a proprietary online casino.

The online casino has been developed in-house for the US market by Tipico USA Technology, offering a seamless login and wallet for existing Tipico Sportsbook customers.

Tipico casino customers can now access some of the most popular titles in iGaming from leading suppliers such as Scientific Games, NetEnt, High5, Everi, Gaming Realms and Inspired Gaming, with an expanded library of games, including table and live dealer games, to be added in the coming months.

“After many months of investment and hard work by our growing team of developers, we are excited to announce today that the Tipico online casino is now live in New Jersey,” said Adrian Vella, Tipico US CEO.

“With a growing number of U.S. states open or regulating legal online casino activity–driving an average of $100 million in gross gaming revenue each month per state–this addition to our suite of products will be a key driver of growth for Tipico in North America in 2022.”

Tipico offers online betting and gaming in New Jersey through a partnership with Ocean Casino Resort and operates an online sportsbook in Colorado in partnership with Century Casinos. The company also plans additional US state launches next year through a multi-market access deal with Caesars Entertainment, which initially covers Indiana and Iowa.

“With a portfolio of classic and popular games, the Tipico iGaming platform is a natural complement to our sportsbook” added Vella. “We are confident that this seamless, multi-state single-sign-on expansion of our product suite will advance our ability to acquire high quality players in New Jersey and beyond, and retain them for the long-term as we roll out frequent new features.”