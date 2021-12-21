Evolution rolls out dedicated live casino tables for win2day in Austria

Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has launched three new dedicated live casino tables for Austrian Lotteries’ win2day iGaming platform.

The win2day-branded live dealer environment, comprising Roulette and two Blackjack tables, is the latest development in a long-standing collaboration between Evolution and win2day.

“At Austrian Lotteries our philosophy is to act responsibly, to always look to introduce innovation to better entertain our players, and to work in partnership,” said Patrick Kittl, product manager casino games/win2day at Austrian Lotteries.

“In Evolution we have a partner that helps us to fulfil all of these commitments through their world-class portfolio of products. We are very excited to be extending our live casino offering with these new tables, developed and branded specifically for win2day players.”

Evolution head of business development James Jones commented: “win2day offers a fantastic range of classic lottery games, casino games, bingo games and sports betting opportunities on a single website.

“We are proud to have worked closely with win2day to extend choice still further. The new dedicated tables provide win2day with exceptional flexibility in how their brand is presented online and how they engage with their players.”

Evolution has served as Austrian Lotteries’ sole live casino supplier for a number of years, providing games such as Lightning Roulette, Immersive Roulette and Infinite Blackjack.

In addition, Evolution’s NetEnt and Red Tiger studios also provide some of their most popular online slot games to win2day, including Starburst, Fruit Shop Megaways and Twin Spin Megaways from NetEnt and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Piggy Riches Megaways and Mystery Reels Megaways from Red Tiger.

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading marginally lower by 0.61 per cent at SEK1,166.60 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.