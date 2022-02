Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global is entering the eSports sector after agreeing a deal to provide its platform to WIN Group’s Winners.bet.

Aspire will provide its full platform solution to the eSports betting operator, including casino games and sports betting through its BtoBet sportsbook, with Winners.bet to be migrated from BetConstruct to Aspire’s PAM iGaming platform.

“We are primed for the broad expansion of our Winners.bet offering, and in Aspire Global we have found a platform partner [...]