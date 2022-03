Brazil's Senate is set to debate a second reading of the gambling bill that would legalise and regulate casinos, bingo halls, iGaming and Jogo de bicho.

The lower house approved the bill (PL 442/1991) on 24 February at its first reading and it will now be considered by Senators, many of whom have publicly aired their views ahead of the second reading.

Senator Angelo Coronel of the Social Democratic Party wrote in an article for local media: [...]