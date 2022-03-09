This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Gaming Realms approved for Slingo launch in Ontario

9th March 2022 10:30 am GMT
Slingo
Playtech

Shares in Gaming Realms climbed 7 per cent in London Wednesday morning after the gaming supplier revealed that its Alchemybet subsidiary had been granted a licence in Ontario, Canada.

The company said that its approval to enter the Canadian iGaming market marks a significant milestone and presents long-term growth opportunities for its Slingo Originals game content, with the province's regulated market launching on 4 April.

With a population of 15m in Ontario, Gaming Realms expects revenue in the province to be higher than New Jersey, Michigan or Pennsylvania, North American markets where the company is already supplying its Slingo Originals content.

“Ontario should be a bigger market for Gaming Realms than any of the US states that have regulated so far, so we are very excited to have been awarded our supplier license in this territory,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley.

“Our approval marks an important step in the group's growth trajectory as we focus on expanding and strengthening our global presence and bringing our hugely popular and innovative Slingo content to new audiences.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) gained 7.00 per cent on the news to 26.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning, 27 per cent above their 52-week low of 20.39 pence per share set on Monday (7 March).

Related Tags
Canada Casino Gaming Realms iGaming Ontario Slingo
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

New market launches drive Gaming Realms revenue growth

BetMGM launches Borgata Bingo in New Jersey

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Gaming Realms seals Pariplay distribution deal

Gaming Realms enters Romanian iGaming market with Superbet

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Tipico enters New Jersey iGaming market with casino launch

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Gaming Realms reports Q3 growth and award of full Michigan license

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Gaming Realms extends Deal or No Deal licensing agreement

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

4ThePlayer partners Gaming Realms for US rollout

Gaming Realms returns to profit in first half of 2021

Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Astropay
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming