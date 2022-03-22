Bragg’s ORYX Gaming enters Italy with Microgame deal

Bragg Gaming Group's ORYX Gaming subsidiary is set to enter Italy's regulated iGaming market after agreeing a new distribution deal with leading platform provider Microgame.

The partnership will see Bragg expand into Europe's second largest regulated iGaming market, with the initial integration including Egyptian Magic, the debut title from Bragg’s recently launched Atomic Slot Lab studio.

In addition, a selection of titles from ORYX’s portfolio will also go live with Microgame's players, including Respins of Amun-Re, Golden Nights and Royal Seven, with more games to follow.

“This agreement that will see us enter Italy, the second biggest online market in Europe, is another watershed moment for us and comes several months after we took our content live in the UK, Europe’s largest iGaming market, underlining our commitment to expand in large and established regulated markets,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

“Our partnering with Microgame, Italy’s largest B2B provider, gives us access to numerous leading operators in the country, which will enable us to reach a wide local audience from the outset. It’s an exciting time for Bragg as we continue our growth trajectory in new markets with more expansion still to come.”

Bragg’s expansion to Italy follows recent launches in territories including the UK, Netherlands, Greece, Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland.

“Our goal is to bring first-class entertainment to our players and with ORYX content’s proven popularity, we are thrilled to be the first partner to introduce it in Italy," added Microgame CEO Marco Castaldo.