Gaming Intelligence
Light & Wonder adds Konami content to US iGaming platform

28th April 2022 11:19 am GMT
Evolution

Casino supplier Light & Wonder has expanded its OpenGaming platform in the United States through a new landmark aggregation deal with Konami Gaming.

The agreement sees a wide selection of Konami’s online games made available on the OpenGaming platform for players in Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Barstool Sports players in Michigan and Pennsylvania, along with Golden Nugget customers in New Jersey are among the first to have access to Konami slots.

“This landmark aggregation deal is a huge moment for Light & Wonder as we grow our content offerings in the United States,” said Light & Wonder partnership director Steve Mayes. “It’s no secret that Konami is one of the biggest providers of quality content, its offering is truly second to none and we are delighted to have them on our industry leading OpenGaming ecosystem.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to offer OpenGaming customers its incredible portfolio of slots and are confident they’ll prove hugely popular with players across multiple states.”

Konami Gaming online product director Megan Wolkoff commented: “Our team is excited for the launch of this partnership with Light & Wonder at a time of ongoing growth of the iGaming sector.

“The audience reach that OpenGaming provides is hugely appealing and means our immersive content can be accessible to even more players. We’re happy to see our games live already via OpenGaming and look forward to a fruitful partnership with Light & Wonder.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), soon to be renamed Light & Wonder (LNW), closed 1.10 per cent lower at $56.75 per share in New York Wednesday.

