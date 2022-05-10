This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Fantasma debuts in United States with BetMGM

10th May 2022 8:36 am GMT
Fantasma Games
Evolution

Stockholm-listed slots developer Fantasma Games is rolling out its portfolio with BetMGM in Michigan and West Virginia. 

BetMGM players will initially gain access to Wins of Nautilus Megaways and Bounty Showdown, with additional titles set for future release, all via the studio’s US distribution partner, Light & Wonder.

“This is a milestone moment for Fantasma Games and something we have been working on for almost three years, marking our hotly anticipated arrival in the fast-growing US market,” said Fantasma Games founder and CEO Fredrik Johansson. “Each of our games has been designed to deliver experiences beyond gambling and this is achieved by combining thrilling themes with edge-of-your-seat gameplay. 

“To enter the US market in Michigan and West Virginia with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, is a testament that our games can attract the interest necessary for the US market, on top of all the proven markets in Europe. We look forward to BetMGM’s players enjoying the high levels of excitement and entertainment that our slots deliver.”

BetMGM director of gaming Oliver Bartlett commented: “BetMGM, the top online casino operator in the United States, continually invests in its industry-best games portfolio. We’re pleased to introduce our players to Fantasma Games, exclusively beginning in Michigan and West Virginia.”

Light & Wonder director of partnerships Steve Mayes added: “Fantasma Games is home to a creative team that produces highly entertaining and immersive games, and has already built a strong reputation among our OpenGaming operator partners. Providing studios with routes into important markets such as those in the U.S., in conjunction with an operator brand as strong as BetMGM, is a key part of our mission and we firmly believe players in Michigan and West Virginia will love the content on offer.”

Shares in Fantasma Games (STO:FAGA) were trading 3.45 per cent lower at SEK19.60 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

