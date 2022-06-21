OLG launches Live Game Show games on OLG.ca

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is expanding its selection of digital entertainment with the launch of Live Game Show games.

OLG's online players can now play Dream Wheeler, the first in a suite of new games from Evolution that will roll out over the coming months, building out OLG’s online casino offering.

Dream Wheeler features a live game host who spins a wheel in real time while players predict where the wheel is going to stop.

“These interactive shows are new live experiences we’re proud to offer our customers as part of our unmatched and integrated digital offering,” said OLG senior director of iCasino Andrew Darley. “By continuing to grow our online casino business, we are confidently positioning OLG as the leader in Ontario’s gaming entertainment market and as the province’s trusted digital platform of choice.”

Evolution commercial director for North America, Jeff Millar, said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with OLG and are looking forward to seeing what their players make of our Live Game Shows portfolio. This game show category – which is a new introduction to the live casino market - has become increasingly popular because it adds a layer of strategy and player choice that brings a whole new set of experiences to an already fast-moving industry.

“We look forward to continuing to produce top of the range Live Game Shows such as Dream Wheeler to operators like OLG.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were marginally lower at SEK922.30 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.