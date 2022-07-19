This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

FanDuel opens branded live casino studios in Michigan and Pennsylvania

19th July 2022 9:22 am GMT
FanDuel has launched its dedicated live casino studios in Michigan and Pennsylvania in partnership with Evolution.

The launch of FanDuel’s first branded live dealer studios follows an agreement in February for Evolution to serve as the operator’s sole live casino games provider in the United States.

All of FanDuel’s live casino games will now be streamed from the new studios to players in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

FanDuel said that the launch will enable it to offer players exclusive promotions and live updates with dynamic stats, making the new live dealer games attractive to both experienced and novice players.

“The user interface will guide players in what bets you can place and even show potential winnings for your bets,” said the operator. “Playing FanDuel Live Dealer Games is a great opportunity to learn the game in a more controlled environment, and for the experienced player, the game offers a less crowded and more relaxed gaming experience.”

