This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

888Africa chooses Sportingtech to power African growth

21st July 2022 10:29 am GMT
888Africa
BetConstruct

Newly formed 888Africa has selected Sportingtech to power its online betting and gaming platforms across Africa.

Sportingtech will power 888Africa’s online sportsbook and casino offering with its Quantum platform in four launch markets, providing customers with access to more than 65 sports, 9,000 games and over 1,000 betting markets.

“Sportingtech’s Quantum platform gives us exactly what we’re looking for in order to excel in the African market - an outstanding degree of customisation, modularity and control,” said 888Africa co-founder and CEO Christopher Coyne. “With all that in mind, we’re delighted to be working with Sportingtech as we continue to push forward in Africa, and can’t wait to see how this partnership develops.”

Sportingtech chief sales officer Colin McDonagh commented: “888 is a huge global operator with an incredible reputation and a brand that has become synonymous with betting and gaming. As a result, it’s deeply gratifying that 888Africa has trusted us to deliver exactly what is required to achieve success across the African landscape.

“These markets are hugely exciting, and our Quantum platform is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the most ambitious operators, so we’re confident that Sportingtech and 888Africa’s partnership has a very bright future ahead.”

888 has partnered with a team of industry veterans to establish 888Africa, in which 888 holds an initial minority stake.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 1.51 per cent lower at 150.20 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

Related Tags
888 Holdings 888Africa Casino iGaming Sportingtech Sports Betting
Related Articles

Africa dreaming: Exclusive interview with 888Africa chief executive Christopher Coyne

Sports Betting Platform Feature: To buy or not to buy

The scramble for Africa: exclusive interview with 10Bet Africa CEO Arthur Perry

888 Holdings eyes Africa opportunities with new joint venture

Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution