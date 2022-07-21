888Africa chooses Sportingtech to power African growth

Newly formed 888Africa has selected Sportingtech to power its online betting and gaming platforms across Africa.

Sportingtech will power 888Africa’s online sportsbook and casino offering with its Quantum platform in four launch markets, providing customers with access to more than 65 sports, 9,000 games and over 1,000 betting markets.

“Sportingtech’s Quantum platform gives us exactly what we’re looking for in order to excel in the African market - an outstanding degree of customisation, modularity and control,” said 888Africa co-founder and CEO Christopher Coyne. “With all that in mind, we’re delighted to be working with Sportingtech as we continue to push forward in Africa, and can’t wait to see how this partnership develops.”

Sportingtech chief sales officer Colin McDonagh commented: “888 is a huge global operator with an incredible reputation and a brand that has become synonymous with betting and gaming. As a result, it’s deeply gratifying that 888Africa has trusted us to deliver exactly what is required to achieve success across the African landscape.

“These markets are hugely exciting, and our Quantum platform is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the most ambitious operators, so we’re confident that Sportingtech and 888Africa’s partnership has a very bright future ahead.”

888 has partnered with a team of industry veterans to establish 888Africa, in which 888 holds an initial minority stake.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 1.51 per cent lower at 150.20 pence per share in London Thursday morning.