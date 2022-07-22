EveryMatrix signs US casino deal with 888

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has agreed a new content distribution deal with 888 in the United States.

EveryMatrix will provide 888 with a range of games from Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios via its CasinoEngine distribution platform.

“I am very happy to announce that we have signed with 888, one of the largest and most experienced international gaming operators,” said EveryMatrix Americas president Erik Nyman. “This agreement will allow us to distribute our game content to a wider audience and we are looking forward to developing the relationship with 888 further.”

888casino vice president of B2C, Talya Benyamini, commented: “Product and content leadership is a core element of 888’s global corporate growth strategy, and our partnership with EveryMatrix will help us continue to deliver on our ambitious plans for the future, including in the US.

“Our commitment to our players to provide the highest quality games content across our portfolio continues to be at the centre of everything we do.”

With its US commercial hub in Miami, EveryMatrix has applied for licenses in a number of US jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.