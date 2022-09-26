Bragg Gaming unifies recent acquisitions under single brand

New York and Toronto-listed supplier Bragg Gaming Group is unifying its existing and recently acquired businesses under a single brand.

Following the completion of its acquisitions of Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games, and the start of its new content roll-out in North America, Bragg is consolidating all group companies under the single brand, Bragg Gaming Group.

This will see the company’s Oryx Gaming offices in Slovenia rebrand to Bragg Ljubljana, while Spin Games in the United States and India will change to Bragg Reno and Bragg Chennai respectively.

The company will also open a new Bragg Las Vegas office this year, providing a base for existing employees from Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games, as well as for new hires. This adds to the existing Bragg offices in Toronto, London and Malta.

“As we consolidate our group companies under the single brand of Bragg, we celebrate the heritage, values and successes of Oryx Gaming, Spin Games and Wild Streak Gaming which have built us into the company we are today, and which will propel us into our next phase as a global iGaming provider,” said Bragg Gaming Group chief executive Yaniv Sherman.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work that all of our colleagues have put in over the years which are the foundations we continue to build on. We’re sure that the renewed focus that our consolidation brings will be positively felt across our hubs in Toronto, Las Vegas, London, Ljubljana, Malta and Chennai and it will signal a new exciting era of growth for us all under the same umbrella with aligned values and goals.”

Following the rebranding, Bragg’s content output will retain its internal game studio marques: Wild Streak Gaming, Spin Games, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, and Oryx Gaming.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed 3.23 per cent lower at CAD$6.00 per share in New York Friday, prior to this morning’s announcement.