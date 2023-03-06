Bragg continues New Jersey expansion with Resorts Digital Gaming

Bragg Gaming continues to make progress on its North American expansion plans after launching its content and Remote Game Server (RGS) with ResortsCasino.com and MoheganSunCasino.com in New Jersey.

The roll out expands the reach of Bragg’s content in the state after recent launches with Caesars, DraftKings and BetRivers.

Proprietary content such as Fairy Dust and Dreamy Genie from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab studio, as well as exclusive content from the supplier’s partner studios are now available to Resort Digital Gaming’s New Jersey customers.

“This new rollout marks another milestone of our success in providing our new innovative proprietary content to a growing audience of online players in North America,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “We expect the ongoing rollout of our new content and RGS technology throughout North America will enable us to reach new audiences with quality content that we believe will continue to significantly boost our growth within the iGaming market.

“Bragg is excited to work with Resorts Digital Gaming to provide our new proprietary content for their players in New Jersey. Our new player-engaging games offer a great entertainment experience that we expect will help the company retain current players and attract new players to www.resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com.”

Resorts Digital Gaming CEO Ed Andrewes added: “We are focused on consistently expanding the offering on our platform with top-class content, so that we can provide the best possible experience to our customers in New Jersey, and Bragg’s new games will help us continue to meet this goal.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) closed 2.39 per cent lower at CAD$5.32 per share in Toronto Friday.