Gaming Intelligence
OnAir Entertainment opens live casino studio in Georgia

23rd June 2023 9:22 am GMT
Evolution

Malta-headquartered live casino provider OnAir Entertainment has launched its third live casino studio in Europe with a new opening in Georgia.  

Located in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, the new live casino studio is equipped with dedicated tables for Speed Blackjack, Blackjack and Roulette, and adds to OnAir's existing live casino studios in Riga (Latvia) and Bucharest (Romania).

“We are excited to expand our European operations to Georgia, providing players with a customisable and engaging gaming experience,” said OnAir Entertainment CEO Andres Rengifo. “Our mission is to redefine the online gaming landscape by offering cutting-edge technology and a wide range of exciting games.

“With our studio in Georgia, we are poised to elevate the gaming experience for our valued players.”

OnAir has also this week announced a partnership with online casino operator MrQ, which will gain access to games including Nexus Roulette and Card Matchup, in addition to Roulette and Blackjack.

 "We are thrilled about this collaboration, which combines the power of our immersive gaming experiences with MrQ's commitment to revolutionizing the online gaming landscape,” said OnAir Entertainment chief commercial officer James Jones. “Through our state-of-the-art technologies, we offer bespoke experiences to our partners, and in collaboration with MrQ, we will push the boundaries of industry standards, enhancing players satisfaction to extraordinary degrees."

MrQ gaming operations manager Aaron Braund added: MrQ is always looking to enrich the player experience and offer the very best in gaming content.

"With a mutual passion for technology and customer experience, OnAir Entertainment was a natural choice for MrQ. Together, we anticipate further growth in our live casino vertical and look forward to a prosperous partnership."

