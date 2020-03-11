This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Red Tiger launches slots with Sky Vegas

11th March 2020 10:26 am GMT

Malta-based casino games developer Red Tiger has rolled out its portfolio of slots with The Stars Group-owned online casino brand Sky Vegas.

Through an integration with SG Digital’s OGS platform, a selection of Red Tiger’s best-performing titles have gone live on Sky Vegas.

This includes the supplier’s popular daily and hourly jackpots features, which complement Sky Vegas’ existing jackpot options.

“We are delighted to have our games live on Sky Vegas, a well-established operator with an impressively broad player base,” said Red Tiger director of business development Carl Ejlertsson.

“The deal is a further demonstration of our commitment to regulated markets, as well as our desire to work with all of the world’s best brands.”

