GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Soft2Bet and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Soft2Bet, Yggdrasil, Evolution, Endorphina and Relax Gaming.

Red Tiger’s Blobsters Clusterbuster

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has launched a new extraterrestrial-themed slot Blobsters Clusterbuster.

“Following the success of Dragons Clusterbuster and Good Luck Clusterbuster, players can blast off in Blobsters Clusterbuster to find themselves in an incredible intergalactic atmosphere,” said Evolution Europe CEO Gionata La Torre.

Play’n GO’s Colt Lightning

Play’n GO is taking players across the plains in its latest slot release, Colt Lightning.

“Play’n GO’s attention to detail is apparent throughout,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Pariplay / Betsson

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has signed a new content aggregation deal with Betsson.

“We are constantly striving to grow within important markets and this deal with Betsson is an important one in strengthening our hand across regulated territories within Europe,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean.

Pariplay / BoyleSports

Pariplay has also partnered with BoyleSports in the UK and Ireland.

“We’re delighted to partner with BoyleSports, a supremely well-known brand across the UK and Ireland,” said Maclean.

Pragmatic Play’s Peak Power

Pragmatic Play has launched a new slot inspired by the elements with the release of Peak Power.

“Peak Power combines classic slot features with bar symbols and paylines mixed in with powerful multipliers,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Wild Wild Riches Megaways

Pragmatic Play has also this week upgraded one of its fan-favourite titles with the launch of Wild Wild Riches Megaways.

Yggdrasil’s Elysian Jackpots

Yggdrasil has introduced its newest Game Engagement Mechanic (GEM) FastPot5 in its latest slot release Elysian Jackpots.

“We couldn’t be more excited to debut the exciting FastPot5 GEM, offering progressive jackpot prizes that are linked to a number of our other hits,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Soft2Bet / AvatarUX

Soft2Bet has expanded its platform through a new content agreement with AvatarUX.

“AvatarUX has a flair for innovation in their games and in-game mechanics very much aligns with Soft2Bet’s goals of providing a unique and immersive experience for players,” said Soft2Bet director of gaming Daniel Mitton.

Pragmatic Play / Track and Races

Pragmatic Play has signed a slots and live casino supply deal with Venezuelan operator Track and Races.

“Venezuela is another important region for the Pragmatic Play team in LatAm, and Track and Races represents another valuable alliance through which we can maintain our reputation of providing the best in online casino entertainment,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Endorphina / Kaizen Gaming

Endorphina has secured a new supply deal with Kaizen Gaming in Greece.

“We’re very pleased to announce one of our most important partnerships of the year with the prominent gaming company Kaizen Gaming,” said Endorphina senior sales manager Zdenek Llosa.

Evolution / Sky Betting & Gaming

Evolution has signed an agreement to provide its live casino offering to Flutter-owned Sky Betting & Gaming.

“We recognise the strong performance of Evolution’s live casino portfolio and also the sheer breadth and variety of content, which is growing all the time,” said Andrew Rushgrove, Gaming MD at Sky Betting & Gaming.

Relax Gaming / bet365

Relax Gaming has successfully integrated its portfolio of slot games with bet365.

“The reputation that bet365 has in our industry speaks for itself, having our products live with them is a hugely important moment for us as we continue to expand at pace as the appetite for engaging iGaming content intensifies,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

