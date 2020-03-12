This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
SBTECH
Quickspin
NetEnt

SuprNation to improve player engagement with Fast Track

12th March 2020 10:02 am GMT

Malta-based iGaming software provider Fast Track has signed a deal to provide its customer relationship management (CRM) solution to Nordic-facing online casino operator SuprNation.

Fast Track will provide SuprNation with its real-time player engagement platform, allowing the operator to centralise all aspects of player communication and rewards.

The operator will roll out Fast Track’s CRM solution across its three brands, initially with VoodooDreams, with NYspins and Duelz to follow in due course.

“We are looking forward to working with Fast Track to continue to improve our player engagement,” said SuprNation co-founder and director Henric Andersson. “We pride ourselves on having industry-leading mobile experiences and FT CRM will help us take this to the next level.”

Fast Track co-founder and chief executive Simon Lidzén commented: “It’s always exciting for us to work with operators who are looking to push the boundaries of what is possible today and to collaborate on innovative player engagement strategies.

“Working with Suprnation will be a fantastic way for us to demonstrate FT CRM’s full capabilities.”

Related Tags
CRM Duelz Fast Track NYspins SuprNation VoodooDreams
Related Articles

FAST TRACK CRM: one central system

Lottomart selects Fast Track for CRM solutions

Fast Track CRM

Washington DC to recognise sports wagering licenses in certain jurisdictions

Fast Track enters African market with Parimatch deal

Casumo takes on Fast Track’s CRM solutions

The Multi Group signs up for Fast Track CRM platform

Parimatch enhances CRM capabilities with Fast Track

Fast Track makes Bahamas debut with Island Luck

Twin becomes latest to integrate FAST TRACK solution

Fast Track to deploy CRM solution with Cashmio Casino

FAST TRACK enhances CRM solution for iGaming operators

Nektan adds Yggdrasil content to iGaming platform

Ikibu launches new Income Access-powered affiliate programme

Fast Track partners NetRefer for affiliate marketing platform

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
Playtech
SBTECH
RedTiger