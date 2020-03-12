SuprNation to improve player engagement with Fast Track

Malta-based iGaming software provider Fast Track has signed a deal to provide its customer relationship management (CRM) solution to Nordic-facing online casino operator SuprNation.

Fast Track will provide SuprNation with its real-time player engagement platform, allowing the operator to centralise all aspects of player communication and rewards.

The operator will roll out Fast Track’s CRM solution across its three brands, initially with VoodooDreams, with NYspins and Duelz to follow in due course.

“We are looking forward to working with Fast Track to continue to improve our player engagement,” said SuprNation co-founder and director Henric Andersson. “We pride ourselves on having industry-leading mobile experiences and FT CRM will help us take this to the next level.”

Fast Track co-founder and chief executive Simon Lidzén commented: “It’s always exciting for us to work with operators who are looking to push the boundaries of what is possible today and to collaborate on innovative player engagement strategies.

“Working with Suprnation will be a fantastic way for us to demonstrate FT CRM’s full capabilities.”