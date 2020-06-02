Eldorado Resorts resumes operations in Missouri and Iowa

New York-listed casino operator Eldorado Resorts has resumed operations at a further five of its properties in Missouri and Iowa.

Three Missouri casinos reopened Monday following the suspension of operations in mid-March, including Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Boonville, Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City and Lumière Place Casino & Hotels.

The company has also reopened two of its venues in Iowa, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, meaning that 11 of Eldorado’s 23 casino facilities have now resumed operations across the US.

Eldorado confirmed that it was implementing procedures that limit gaming capacity and ensure proper social distancing at its Missouri properties, and is adhering to regulations imposed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that limit gaming capacity to 50 per cent of prior levels with proper social distancing regulations in place.

“With our recent successful property reopenings in Louisiana and Mississippi, we are extremely excited to reopen our doors at five properties in Missouri and Iowa this morning,” said Eldorado Resorts president and chief operating officer Anthony Carano.

“As we resume operations at our facilities across the country, the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our number one priority. We have been working very hard over the last two months to prepare for these reopenings and we look forward to providing the outstanding service and hospitality experiences our casinos in Missouri and Iowa are known for in a safe manner.”

Eldorado has developed a comprehensive list of health and safety protocols, which are being implemented in Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Iowa and other gaming markets where it has operations as they reopen.

Shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NSQ:ERI) closed up 1.78 per cent at $36.09 per share in New York Monday.