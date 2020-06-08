This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Latvia reinstates gambling licenses following COVID-19 suspension

8th June 2020 10:28 am GMT
Latvia
Sportradar

Latvia’s licensed gambling providers will resume operations this week as the country’s COVID-19 state of emergency comes to an end.

Latvian authorities took the unusual decision to suspend all gambling licenses for the duration of the state of emergency, with the suspensions coming into force in late March for land-based gambling licenses and early April for online licenses.

On Friday the Latvian parliament voted in favour of lifting the suspension, with locally licensed operator Enlabs announcing plans to resume retail and online operations from today.

