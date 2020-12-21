Pollard Banknote and NeoGames secure iLottery extension in Michigan

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote and its subcontractor NeoGames have signed a four-year extension to continue providing iLottery solutions to the Michigan Lottery.

The extended agreement runs through to July 2026 and will see Pollard Banknote and NeoGames continue to provide platform technology, interactive eInstant and draw-based games, and a broad range of managed services to the Michigan Lottery, North America’s first $1bn iLottery operation.

The two suppliers also provide similar solutions to four other iLottery operations in the US through their NeoPollard Interactive joint venture.

"We are proud of the success we have achieved with our iLottery program over the past several years," said Michigan Lottery deputy commissioner of gaming operations Shannon DeHaven, a recent Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honouree.

“The collective commitment to delivering exceptional player experiences through a deep understanding of the iLottery business and digital ecosystem has been a key ingredient to our success. We look forward to continuing our efforts to generate revenue for Michigan schools.”

Pollard Banknote co-CEO Doug Pollard commented: “The success that the Michigan Lottery has achieved in just a few short years in the iLottery space is truly remarkable.Through our collaborative partnership with the Michigan Lottery, we have learned a great deal about iLottery players in Michigan, and have made great strides in bringing new technology-enabled products and services to the lottery to engage its players and optimize sales.

“We will continue to be a partner that is fully invested in the success of the Michigan Lottery's iLottery program to increase revenues for good causes through on-line and mobile channels.”

NeoGames CEO Moti Malul added: “We are privileged to have the opportunity to once again extend the market-leading work we do with the Michigan Lottery, and the overall growth since 2014 has been a testament to the innovative approach the lottery has demonstrated.

“Our company has worked diligently alongside the lottery to continuously improve the program, whether it be new and exciting games or innovative solutions to enhance the on-line experience. We anticipate that even greater success is yet to come.”

