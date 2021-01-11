This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT extends instant games deal with Michigan Lottery

11th January 2021 7:06 am GMT
IGT
Scientific Games Lottery

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has secured a one-year extension to continue providing instant ticket games to the Michigan Lottery.

Through subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation, the supplier will continue providing the Michigan Lottery with instant ticket services through December 2021, having been printing instant games for the lottery since 2017.

Most recently, IGT worked with the lottery to launch top-performing games such as $10 Ruby Mine and $30 Ultimate Millions, while the lottery licensed Wheel of Fortune from IGT for use in conjunction with a digital game that continues to be a top performer.

“We are fortunate to work with a number of instant game printing partners that assist us in developing engaging and entertaining tickets, which comprise about 48 per cent of our sales,” said Michigan Lottery deputy commissioner of marketing Glenn Strong. “Our work with IGT helped the lottery contribute more than $1 billion to public education in Michigan last year for the first time ever.”

IGT has served as the primary lottery technology supplier for the Michigan Lottery since 1988, and currently provides the lottery with draw-based systems, retail and self-service lottery terminals, a primary data center, retailer training, field services, field merchandisers and a special events team.

“IGT is pleased to continue its partnership with the Michigan Lottery, growing their instant ticket portfolio and delivering compelling, top-performing instant ticket games to the Lottery’s players,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer for lottery.

“We look forward to ensuring lasting success for the Lottery through our innovative games and ongoing support providing player-centric services such as game planning, marketing, research and analytics, and production.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NSQ:IGT) were trading up 2.87 per cent at $18.62 per share in New York Friday.

