Greentube wins Luxembourg National Lottery omni-channel deal

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has secured a landmark deal to supply the state-owned National Lottery in Luxembourg with its omni-channel solution.

Following an extensive public procurement process, the supplier has signed a seven-year deal with Loterie Nationale Luxembourg, with an option to extend the contract for a further five years.

The agreement will see the company provide its Greentube Plurius technology to the lottery, significantly strengthening the existing offering by combining its land-based, online and mobile VLT gaming operations.

Greentube Plurius enables customers to play with one single account across the verticals, with operators able to launch games online and in land-based venues at the same time. The full integration with Loterie Nationale Luxembourg will be completed later this year.

“After an extensive tender process we are delighted to be awarded this important contract from Loterie Nationale Luxembourg,” said Greentube chief operating officer Georg Gubo. “The contract validates the competitiveness of our offering and demonstrates that we are a trusted supplier to the industry.

“Our Greentube Plurius technology is at the forefront of gaming innovation and we are excited about the opportunity to streamline and strengthen Loterie Nationale Luxembourg’s offering.”

Loterie Nationale Luxembourg CEO Léon Losch commented: “We are pleased to select Greentube Plurius as a solution that not only meets all of our immediate requirements and future-proofs Responsible Gambling methods for all players online and land based, but also provides a long-term partnership to support our evolving needs.

“Greentube has a strong reputation as a reliable and experienced technology provider with a proven track-record to deliver results and we are excited to join forces.”