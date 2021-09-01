This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games agrees CRM deal to enhance Kentucky iLottery platform

1st September 2021 8:51 am GMT

Scientific Games has joined forces with CRM specialist Optimove to enhance the Kentucky Lottery’s iLottery and digital engagement programs.

Scientific Games’ CRM team will utilise the Optimove platform to provide strategic marketing services to the Kentucky Lottery online, marking the supplier’s 8th CRM deal with a US lottery.

“The Kentucky Lottery is pleased to partner with Scientific Games to deliver CRM on the Optimove platform and advance important strategic marketing activities,” said Kentucky Lottery president and CEO Mary Harville.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to facilitate exciting new strategies for player retention, including focused campaigns to reach and engage our players digitally, and further enable us to achieve our sales goals.”

Scientific Games has provided instant games to the Kentucky Lottery since its inception, and partners with the lottery in the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership instant game management program.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to take the Kentucky Lottery’s existing iLottery program to the next level with Optimove, our industry-leading CRM platform of choice, and proven marketing strategies managed by our team of CRM experts,” said Amy Bergette, vice president of digital content studio for Scientific Games.

“Our solution is making an impact on iLottery programs in states across the US, engaging players with the lotteries’ brand, supporting sales across the digital and retail channels, and ultimately driving more proceeds for beneficiary programs.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 0.28 per cent lower at $72.35 per share in New York Tuesday.

CRM iLottery Kentucky Lottery Optimove Scientific Games United States
